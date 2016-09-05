5th Grade Fluency "Think on Your Feet" Spelling



“Think on your Feet Spelling” is for transitioning moments--going to lunch or to PE, passing between classes, or lining up to go home. You have a short time left with your students, and you want to make it count. This is a great use of "You do" in the Gradual Release Model. This is perfect for end of year activities.





"Commonly Misspelled Words" for 5th grade have been added. Students enjoy this interaction. They quickly get in the moment and are disappointed when time runs out. Whether high or low students, they do not feel threatened, they want to take their turn.



The point is to encourage your students to make mental pictures of word parts and how they fit together. This activity helps with writing skills and fluency.



It’s important to keep the moment positive. Let your kids know they are not being judged, they are being encouraged to try. It’s fun! Be sure everyone succeeds. The enthusiasm is contagious.



When a student spells incorrectly, say “You were close”, or “You just missed it by one letter,” or “Start again and I’ll give you a hint along the way.” Keep going till it’s right. No negatives!



“Think on your Feet Spelling” is designed to support student learning by:



Helping all learners improve conventional spelling!

Helping all learners use spelling patterns and generalizations!

Helping all learners spell grade appropriate words!

Helping all learners apply accurate spelling when writing!

Helping all learners build confidence as writers.



Inside “Think on your Feet” resource, I will show you how you can create almost instantly your own “Think on your Feet” printouts that you can use for those in-between times and for small groups.



Common Core State Standards:



ELA-Literacy.L.5.2e

ELA-Literacy.L.5.2f



Try this out with your class tomorrow!