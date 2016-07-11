This custom made math assessment is aligned to the EngageNY curriculum and works well as a 9 Week assessment. It mostly covers Module 4 which encompasses adding/subtracting fractions, multiplying fraction by whole numbers, and multiplying fractions by fractions. Students will be required to use tape diagrams and rectangular fraction models.

Check out my aligned study guide as well!

5.NF.A.1, 5.NF.A.2, 5.NF.B.3, 5.NF.B.4, 5.NF.B.6

$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 5thGradeMath3rd9WeeksAssessmentEngageNYalignedwithModule4.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 11, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Assessment

pdf, 992 KB

5thGradeMath3rd9WeeksAssessmentEngageNYalignedwithModule4

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades