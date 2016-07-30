Students will enjoy reviewing some books in a quick book round. Directions:

Make enough copies of the book round to give to each student. Pass out books. You can divide the class into groups, or pass out enough books so that everyone has one. Tell students to preview the book they have. They should read the book flaps, look at pictures, read a few lines from each chapter, etc. Then they can fill out the form for their first impression of the book. I usually time it for five - ten minutes. When time is up, students pass the books they have to the next person, and the timer starts again. If you do short rounds, it will take about 30 minutes (25 plus transition time). If you do long rounds, plan to spend an hour. Students will enjoy checking out new books this way. - Greg Smith