Do your students know the key terms to each topic on their course?
Can they explain what each key term means and how to use it accurately and appropriately?
Here's a set of 45 key terms on personality (PowerPoint and PDF) to aid teaching and learning.
Either project them on your whiteboard for whole class activities, or print them and laminate them for use in a variety of different ways in small group, pair work and individual activities.
A simple resource - but essential!
Ideal for your 'robust learning' area in your classroom. (What's this? See James Simm's free CPD teacher course on www.mypeexam.org for more details).
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 24, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
