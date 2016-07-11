Looking to supplement the traditional curriculum? Want to get your students excited about nature and appreciate its powerful and dynamic attributes? Well check out this fun and interactive Adopt A Tree activity which includes drawing, researching, observing, recording, documenting, writing, and monitoring!
Students will follow 8 steps in which they will learn about their tree and record data related to it. It will help if you have a leaf identification chart, and students will need access to the internet or an encyclopedia to maximize the research component of the activity. Students will have their own Adoption Certificate upon completion as well!
Created: Jul 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
