Have you ever wanted to take your class to Ancient Rome? Now you can without spending a dime. On this virtual field trip, students will become the travel guides. Through summaries and pictures, students will create a travel brochure that highlights 10 major locations of the Ancient Roman Empire. This creative project includes writing, research, and graphic design.

What's Included:
- Student instructions for completion of project
- A map of the Roman Empire for travel needs
- Grading rubric for the teacher

