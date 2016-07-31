Have you ever wanted to take your class to Ancient Rome? Now you can without spending a dime. On this virtual field trip, students will become the travel guides. Through summaries and pictures, students will create a travel brochure that highlights 10 major locations of the Ancient Roman Empire. This creative project includes writing, research, and graphic design.



What's Included:

- Student instructions for completion of project

- A map of the Roman Empire for travel needs

- Grading rubric for the teacher