A triggy web of SohCahToa fun!
Students must use sine, cosine, and tangent ratios to determine unknown acute angle measures. Each angle’s letter corresponds to an answer below, helping to solve the riddle, “What did one spider say to another?”
INCLUDED:
-> PDF (.pdf)
-> Colourful handout with instructions
-> Answer key / Solution
This activity is a good compliment to my Trig Treasure Map (which focuses on calculating side lengths), building the core skill of selecting and using the appropriate trig ratio. This prepares students for the next step of applying this knowledge to real life applications. It’s perfect for Grade 10 Academic or Applied students (Ontario curriculum: MPM2D, MFM2P)
This is more fun than a straight boring worksheet… it has corny joke!
The triangles are set up to ensure all three trig ratios are required, but in some cases, basic interior angle properties could be employed as well. The final “!”-labelled angle requires some careful thought…
Enjoy! ~ CalfordMath
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.HSG.SRT.C.8
Use trigonometric ratios and the Pythagorean Theorem to solve right triangles in applied problems.
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
