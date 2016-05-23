This resource is intended as a collaborative revision activity. It is suitable for the Organic synthesis (3.3.14), Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (3.3.15) and Chromatography (3.3.16) topics of the new AQA A-Level Chemistry course.

Students work in small groups and take turns to roll 2 dice in order to determine a square on the grid. The student must then describe/explain the contents of the square to the rest of the group. This can be made more challenging by determining two separate squares and making links between them both.

There is a second grid containing ? squares, where students could be required to answer an exam-style question, or some other activity - this is entirely up to you!

Includes a separate learning checklist for each topic.