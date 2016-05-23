This resource is intended as a collaborative revision activity. It is suitable for the Organic synthesis (3.3.14), Nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy (3.3.15) and Chromatography (3.3.16) topics of the new AQA A-Level Chemistry course.
Students work in small groups and take turns to roll 2 dice in order to determine a square on the grid. The student must then describe/explain the contents of the square to the rest of the group. This can be made more challenging by determining two separate squares and making links between them both.
There is a second grid containing ? squares, where students could be required to answer an exam-style question, or some other activity - this is entirely up to you!
Includes a separate learning checklist for each topic.
About this resource
Info
Created: May 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
AQA GCSE 9-1 Chemistry Using Resources Learning Grid
- (0)
- $3.17
AQA A-Level Chemistry Learning Grids (Full Course)
- (3)
- $8.44
AQA GCSE Chemistry The Composition and Evolution of the Earth's Atmosphere Learning Grid
- (0)
- $3.52
Popular paid resources
NEW A level Chemistry H and C NMR booklet- all you need!
- (0)
- $8.45
AQA A-level Chemistry Required Practicals Workbooks Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $7.04
AQA Combined Science Trilogy - Chemistry Whole Unit 3 - Quantitative Chemistry (Quant Chem)
- (20)
- $14.07
New resources
MaChemGuy Video Index for A level Chemistry
- (1)
- FREE
Alcohols C7 - New specification GCSE (1-9
- (1)
- $4.23
C7- Fractional distillation and properties of hydrocarbons - NEW GCSE (9-1) AQA SCIENCE
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
NEW A level Chemistry H and C NMR booklet- all you need!
- (0)
- $8.45
Chemistry Practical Book (U6th, pracs 7-12) 3rd Edition - Questions, Pupil Mark Scheme and Extras
- (0)
- $5.63
AS Chemistry Practical Book (L6th pracs 1-6) 3rd Edition - Questions, Pupil Mark Scheme and Extras
- (0)
- $5.63