A collection of resources to help with teaching AQA C2.2 How structure influences the properties and uses of substances

Includes card sorts ready made in small and large - print these on coloured card and laminate for the best effect.

Includes keyword glossary sheet - this can be given to pupils at the start of a topic or made available during revision as atopic specific resource.

Includes mini test for a starter to judge prior knowledge, or used as a summative activity at the end of the lesson.

Includes:
AQA C2.2.1 Molecules
AQA C2.2.2 Ionic compounds
AQA C2.2.3 Covalent structures
AQA C2.2.4 Metals
AQA C2.2.5 Polymers
AQA C2.2.6 Nanoscience

