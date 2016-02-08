Hi all please see lessons 1-6 for Religion War and Peace . This is Topic 5 from AQA SPEC B Unit 2 Religion and Life Issues . Lessons cover the Scheme of work for this unit. Lessons include questions from actual exams taken in this unit. Hope it helps and can support current Year 11s and next years Year 11s too! KNOWLEDGE ORGANISERS FOR ALL TOPICS TO FOLLOW! Best wishes

