Assume that George Washington is running for RE-election and you are a volunteer for his campaign.
You are going to create a total of 2 Pamphlets
1. Create a campaign pamphlet for each one that highlights the achievements of each man
2. Create a pamphlet that could be put out by the opposition to the candidate
a. How would you spin their personal AND political legacies in a negative way’ in a way that would persuade someone to vote AGAINST them?
An “attack” pamphlet might contains:
Negative imagery
Imagery that ties a candidate to something scandalous, or something very negative about their record
Your pamphlet should include:
• Candidates Name
• Nickname (if has one)
• Date of Birth
• Age
• Sex
• Where were they born
• Where do they currently live- or where are they now that they died
• Election they were in: and Who they were against
• Their campaign slogan at the time they were elected
• Political Party they are from
• Parent Background
• Family Life
• Religion
• Race/ Ethnicity
• Education (where did they go to school, what did they major in)
• Career Information (from college to present)
• Major focus for their campaign
• Foreign Affairs (any wars)
• Domestic Affairs- their plan’s name and good they did
• Who was their Vice President
• 3 positive things people liked about them
• 3 negative things- people didn’t
• Give them a theme song and explain why
Grade (15 points each) will be based on:
a. Neatness
b. Creativity
c. Faithfulness to each man’s accomplishments
d. General thoughtfulness and investment in the activity
All day today and _______________ you will have to work. Due date___________________
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Government and politics / People and politics
- Government and politics / Political ideas and concepts
- Government and politics / US politics
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Empires and colonialism
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Independence movements
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Industrial Revolution
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Monarchs and world leaders
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
Democracy Drop Down Day
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
General Elections + Political Parties
- (9)
- $4.23
Citizenship: Government
- 5 Resources
- $6.90
New resources
Understanding the GCSE Sociology Course - Introduction Unit L7/12 - GCSE Sociology
- (3)
- $7.03
Marxist Views - Education - L6/20 [ WJEC EDUQAS GCSE Sociology]
- (1)
- $7.03
Election resources for the week of the general election
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Democracy Drop Down Day
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
Citizenship GCSE 9-1 exam practice
- (0)
- $5.49
UK Prime Minister Quiz 2018
- (0)
- $4.23