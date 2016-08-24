This fun activity allows students to create their own data sets by playing "Trashketball". Students shoot paper balls into empty garbage cans and keep track of the number they make in a minute. Students will then use the data set to practice finding mean, median, mode, range, IQR, and create box and whisker plots, histograms and stem and leaf plots. Students will also describe shapes of distributions. An engaging activity that gets kids up and out of their seats- they are already using the garbage can as a basketball hoop, why not add some math into it?!



Included in this product:

4 page guided activity with instructions, 1 page of implementation ideas