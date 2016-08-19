This assignment is designed as a research project that encourages students to research authentic websites for information and uses web 2.0 resources to complete the presentation portion of their project.
I have the students complete the assignment as a Google Document, but it could also be done as an in-class project or used in a online German class.
If done in class this project would take about 3- 50 minute class periods.
The students are travel agents in the city of Berlin and they need to access the web ( or have access to print outs of the web info) to complete 4 activities:
1. Research 6 sites in the city of Berlin
2. Use googlemaps.de to give directions to lost tourists
3. Record themselves giving the directions using the online free recorder Vocaroo.com
4. Record themselves giving a sales pitch to tourists and why they should visit Berlin
