Daniel 1 provides kids with the example of pre-determining their behavior. Daniel “purposed in his heart” to keep himself pure before the Lord.
The focus of this packet is to learn that we can decide in advance to love the Lord and to live clean lives.

Activities include:
What does your name mean?
Your New name
Daniel 1 reading and fill in the blank page
“What’s in a name” activity
Purposing in your heart Memory verse activity
Take home puzzle
Take home bracelet

