Bible Study BUNDLE #1 (over 200 pages)
Bible studies with kids are dear to my heart. I love seeing the amazement in their eyes as they learn about the LORD.
These bible studies are perfect for home, homeschool, and Sunday school.
Bible Studies included:
NEW: Bible Study: Pearl of Great Price
Bible Study: Transfiguration of Jesus-Matthew 17.
**New** Days of Creation
3rd grade Advent Activities
Health: Sex Ed and Abstinence
What I can learn from the Ant
Roman Road: Road to Salvation
SOAP Bible Study
A Lesson on Prayer from Nehemiah: Prayer Watches
Daniel 1: Trusting God
Daniel 4: King Nebuchadnezzar's Tree Dream
