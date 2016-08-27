We can learn a lot by studying Proverbs. Bible Study is an important step in preparing our kids for life.

By studying The Ant in Proverbs, we can learn a lot about diligence, hard work and finding our place in God's plan.

Teach your kids, "Read your Bible and Pray, Every Single Day!"

  • Bible-Study-for-Kids--what-can-I-learn-from-the-ant.pdf

Created: Aug 27, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

