Daniel 4: King Nebuchadnezzar’s Tree Dream

A Lesson in Pride and Humility



King Nebuchadnezzar’s Tree dream is warning that his pride will be his fall. The king refuses to accept that God is the one who put him into power and as a result ends up going mad for 7 years. When he finally humbles himself and raises his eyes toward heaven his sanity is returned and he praises the Lord.



This packet includes everything you need to present this Bible Story to kids ages 4-10.



Included

Lesson Plan

Folder cover

Story board Pieces

King Paper Bag Puppet Template

MAD King Paper Bag Puppet Template

Finger Puppet

Take Home Story Board sheet