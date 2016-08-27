Daniel 4: King Nebuchadnezzar’s Tree Dream
A Lesson in Pride and Humility
King Nebuchadnezzar’s Tree dream is warning that his pride will be his fall. The king refuses to accept that God is the one who put him into power and as a result ends up going mad for 7 years. When he finally humbles himself and raises his eyes toward heaven his sanity is returned and he praises the Lord.
This packet includes everything you need to present this Bible Story to kids ages 4-10.
Included
Lesson Plan
Folder cover
Story board Pieces
King Paper Bag Puppet Template
MAD King Paper Bag Puppet Template
Finger Puppet
Take Home Story Board sheet
