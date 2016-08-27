Parables were a powerful tool that Jesus used to teach about Him and the way we should live our lives. The pearl of great price is exactly one of those parables. Jesus is the merchant purposefully looking for his "pearls". This Bible Study give kids the ability to understand that Jesus sought them out personally.
This Bible Study includes:
~Introduction survey about treasure
~What would you do if you found your treasure
~Pearl of Great Price Writing booklet
~Pearl of Great Price foldable (cut and paste)
~Comprehension/discussion questions
~Black out word search
~Maze
