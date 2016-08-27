Studying the Bible is an important life skill, and yet most people do not know where to begin. Using the SOAP devotional, you will have a solid plan for how to study God's word.

S-Scripture. Simply write down the scripture verse you are studying.
O-Observe. What is going on in the verse? Who is doing the talking? What are they doing?
A-Application. How does this verse apply to me and my life?
P-Prayer. Write a pray asking the Lord to make this verse real in your life.

Includes template for making SOAP Devotional
Complete Instructions
21 Starter Bible Verses

