Studying the Bible is an important life skill, and yet most people do not know where to begin. Using the SOAP devotional, you will have a solid plan for how to study God's word.



S-Scripture. Simply write down the scripture verse you are studying.

O-Observe. What is going on in the verse? Who is doing the talking? What are they doing?

A-Application. How does this verse apply to me and my life?

P-Prayer. Write a pray asking the Lord to make this verse real in your life.



Includes template for making SOAP Devotional

Complete Instructions

21 Starter Bible Verses