Matthew 17 and the Transfiguration of Jesus.

This important passage in scripture shows us that Jesus is not that same as you and I. He is the Son of God. As he is transfigured, Peter puts his foot in his mouth again. I love Peter. I can relate to his humanity.



In the end, the Father tells us that Jesus is His Son and we are to listen to Him. What an important lesson!



Activities included:

Matthew 17:1-9 Active reading.

Foldable booklet activity

Transfiguration maze

Bookmark with the reminder to Listen to Him.

coloring pages