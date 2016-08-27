Matthew 17 and the Transfiguration of Jesus.
This important passage in scripture shows us that Jesus is not that same as you and I. He is the Son of God. As he is transfigured, Peter puts his foot in his mouth again. I love Peter. I can relate to his humanity.

In the end, the Father tells us that Jesus is His Son and we are to listen to Him. What an important lesson!

Activities included:
Matthew 17:1-9 Active reading.
Foldable booklet activity
Transfiguration maze
Bookmark with the reminder to Listen to Him.
coloring pages

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • educents-Matthew-17--Transfiguration-of-Jesus.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 27, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 5 MB

educents-Matthew-17--Transfiguration-of-Jesus

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades