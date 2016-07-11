This 16x16 blank bar graph template is the perfect foundational worksheet that teachers can use to teach their students about the parts of a bar graph. If printed two per page, students can also easily glue them into their math notebooks in order to offer a simple and best-practice way to learn about the content and not waste time drawing lines and losing out on valuable instruction time :)



Check out my Types of Graphs Guided Notes too!



2.MD.D.10, 3.MD.B.3