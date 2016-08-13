Another great literacy pack available. This one is wonderful to use while working with the story "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom".



Check out the free preview to get an idea of the contents. (Please note that not all items included in this pack are displayed in the preview).



Here is what is included in this pack:



1 large coconut tree (to be assembled, should be 2ft tall)

1 set of display coconuts with 26 letters

1 set of colored letters to place in the coconut tree, or to act out the story for sequencing

12 pages of word family activities with writing

1 letter sort cut and paste

1 coconut tree designing activity with cut and paste letters

1 name writing with sentence stems

1 creative coconut tree writing

1 display banner



Note: I do not own Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, I merely created these resources to aid in teaching the fabulous book. Please purchase Chicka Chicka Boom Boom by Bill Martin Jr to use in your class! FEEDBACK PLEASE!