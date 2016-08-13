Another great literacy pack available. This one is wonderful to use while working with the story "Chicka Chicka Boom Boom".
Here is what is included in this pack:
1 large coconut tree (to be assembled, should be 2ft tall)
1 set of display coconuts with 26 letters
1 set of colored letters to place in the coconut tree, or to act out the story for sequencing
12 pages of word family activities with writing
1 letter sort cut and paste
1 coconut tree designing activity with cut and paste letters
1 name writing with sentence stems
1 creative coconut tree writing
1 display banner
Note: I do not own Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, I merely created these resources to aid in teaching the fabulous book. Please purchase Chicka Chicka Boom Boom by Bill Martin Jr to use in your class! FEEDBACK PLEASE!
