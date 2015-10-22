Here is the Child Development unit 2 material all bundled together. Everything that I use to manage a successful and engaging program and unit is included and listed below. You can purchase these items separately at my store or you can buy it here all bundled together at a 20% off discount.
The topics within this unit 2 bundle are: The basics of heredity and genetics; Defining and identifying birth defects; and Lifestyle and Environmentally caused birth defects and preventing them; How to teach children about issues related to human sexuality; Male and female human reproduction; Teen pregnancy; and a unit test.
This unit 2 bundle includes:
-7 active and engaging power points to guide your lecture and to assist the students in filling in the workbook notes.
-7 detailed lesson plans that will capture the students and have you teaching from bell to bell.
-7+ games and activities to enhance each day's information.
-A unit workbook complete with notes, bell quizzes, standard and objectives learning guides, and assignments that extend the information.
****************************************************************************
If you purchase this bundle, there is no need to buy any of the other individual products from this unit because it is all included right here.
***CAVEAT: When you purchase the individual power point for this lesson day, the video clips are embedded into the power point. Keeping the embedded clips in the unit bundle makes it too large and TES will not let its size load. I have removed all video clips from the bundle power points, but left the websites where I found them. I use the Ilivid (http://www.ilivid.com/) program to download clips and then upload them into the power point slides. On the slide and when clicked on the embedded video, make sure that the playback feature at the top of the slide is set to "automatically" instead of to "on click". Please contact me if you have any questions or need help.
______________________________________________________
Remember to follow me on TES and also on Instagram: @stajohnsonFACS, Twitter: @stajohnsonFACS, Facebook: Stacy Stajohnsonfacs, and Pinterest: HappyteachingFACS
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Early Childhood Bundle Teaching Experience by students (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $9.00
Early Childhood Center student Licensing Training bundle (ECE A, B, & C)
- (0)
- $15.00
CDA (Child Development Associates) Guide student and teacher bundle
- (0)
- $20.00
Popular paid resources
Btec First CPLD unit two: Promoting Children's Development Through Learning stretch & challenge mat
- (0)
- $3.52
BTEC Lv3 Health and Social Care (New 2016 Spec) - Unit 5 - Meeting Individual Care and Support Needs
- (17)
- $14.09
Btec First CPLD unit one: Patterns of Child Development: Revision/Stretch and challenge mat
- (0)
- $3.52
New resources
Introduction to preparing for a work placement: Working with children.
- (1)
- $5.63
Male and female reproduction systems
- (1)
- $9.86
Percentile (growth) charts - Child Development / Health and Social CAre
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Btec First CPLD unit one: Patterns of Child Development: Revision/Stretch and challenge mat
- (0)
- $3.52
Btec First CPLD unit two: Promoting Children's Development Through Learning stretch & challenge mat
- (0)
- $3.52
marking criteria for ACDC qualification
- (0)
- $8.45