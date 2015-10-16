This lesson explores China's One Child Policy - the background, issues and different opinions. This lesson includes a range of activities, in particular reading through a short passage on the policy and blacking out irrelevant information, rather than highlighting the relevant - this is a really good activity if you want to challenge them!



I had originally planned this as one lesson, but students become so fascinated in the topic that it is much better to spend time debating the policy and spread over two lessons.



Used for 7th grade, but am also going to be using these activities with 9th grade too so could easily be adapted for other grades and abilities.



Please rate my resources! Thank you :)