This gameshow style activity provides great practice for students to recognize the criteria necessitating each trigonometry tool (right and oblique). Students are shown a triangle with some sides and angles given, and they must either:



1) Decide what the most appropriate trig tool would be to determine the unknown (side or angle), or conclude that there is not enough information given to solve it. Or,



2) Decide which trig tool could NOT be used to solve the triangle. (This type of problem really builds a deeper understanding)



Embedded in the Smart Notebook file is a link to the Kahoot! version that you can play with your class too! (They all log on with their own cellular devices and receive immediate feedback, complete with a leaderboard and bonus points for correct-streaks and quick responses... it's really quite an exciting way to review!)



This activity includes the Pythagorean Theorem, Soh Cah Toa (trig ratios), Sine Law, and the Cosine Law.



I designed this for my MPM2D (Grade 10 academic math) class, but it would work well with grade 11 College (MCF3M) or even a quick Grade 11 University (MCR3U) review. It does include oblique (non-right) trig, so be warned if you're thinking of using it for grade 10 applied (MFM2P).



This gameshow style activity works great with write-and-wipe mini whiteboards, or you could make up little signs with the various trig tools printed for students to hold up. Or better yet, get them to use those cell phone for academic purposes and play the Kahoot! version.



Enjoy!

