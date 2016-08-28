3rd Grade Christmas
Christmas coloring activities delight most students. These bookmarks and coloring pages use Christmas Zentangle designs and make beautiful keepsakes and gifts.
Great for k-4th Grade
Great class party prizes, gifts, activities, substitute activities, homeschool and more
24 3rd Grade Christmas Bookmarks: Includes
Christmas Bookmark Ornament Zentangles
Christmas Bookmark Ornament Zentangles blank
Christmas Bookmark Candy canes
=Christmas Bookmark Gingerbread men
Christmas Bookmark Stockings
Includes a complete “for you” set as well!
Christmas Coloring pages
Ornaments
Candy canes
Stockings
Gingerbread
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
Categories & Grades
