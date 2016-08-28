3rd Grade Christmas
Christmas coloring activities delight most students. These bookmarks and coloring pages use Christmas Zentangle designs and make beautiful keepsakes and gifts.

Great for k-4th Grade

Great class party prizes, gifts, activities, substitute activities, homeschool and more

24 3rd Grade Christmas Bookmarks: Includes

Christmas Bookmark Ornament Zentangles
Christmas Bookmark Ornament Zentangles blank
Christmas Bookmark Candy canes
=Christmas Bookmark Gingerbread men
Christmas Bookmark Stockings
Includes a complete “for you” set as well!

Christmas Coloring pages
Ornaments
Candy canes
Stockings
Gingerbread

