14 fun Color-by-Note "Print and Go" Christmas coloring sheets in 7 designs that reinforce note durations or pitch. New snowman sheets have been added Nov. 2017. Please re-download for new pages! Check out the preview to see all pages. I use North American terminology for the word to symbol sheets, but the symbol to symbol sheets are universal.



Included:

●Decorate the Gingerbread Cookie

●Candy Cane (word to symbol)

●Candy Cane (symbol to symbol)

●Gingerbread House (word to symbol)

●Gingerbread House (symbol to symbol)

●Jingle Bells (word to symbol)

●Jingle Bells (symbol to symbol)

●Drum (word to symbol)

●Drum (symbol to symbol)

●Drum (treble clef notes)

●Fireplace (treble clef notes)

●Snowman (word to symbol)

●Snowman (symbol to symbol)

●Snowman (treble clef notes)



PLEASE NOTE that the Bells and Drum handouts are ALREADY INCLUDED in my Christmas Worksheets so if you are looking for a variety of activities, you may want to look at this set.



If you are also looking for non-holiday winter theory printables, I recommend this set be paired with my Winter Worksheets.