14 fun Color-by-Note "Print and Go" Christmas coloring sheets in 7 designs that reinforce note durations or pitch. New snowman sheets have been added Nov. 2017. Please re-download for new pages! Check out the preview to see all pages. I use North American terminology for the word to symbol sheets, but the symbol to symbol sheets are universal.
Included:
●Decorate the Gingerbread Cookie
●Candy Cane (word to symbol)
●Candy Cane (symbol to symbol)
●Gingerbread House (word to symbol)
●Gingerbread House (symbol to symbol)
●Jingle Bells (word to symbol)
●Jingle Bells (symbol to symbol)
●Drum (word to symbol)
●Drum (symbol to symbol)
●Drum (treble clef notes)
●Fireplace (treble clef notes)
●Snowman (word to symbol)
●Snowman (symbol to symbol)
●Snowman (treble clef notes)
PLEASE NOTE that the Bells and Drum handouts are ALREADY INCLUDED in my Christmas Worksheets so if you are looking for a variety of activities, you may want to look at this set.
If you are also looking for non-holiday winter theory printables, I recommend this set be paired with my Winter Worksheets.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
