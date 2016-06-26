14 fun Color-by-Note "Print and Go" Christmas coloring sheets in 7 designs that reinforce note durations or pitch. New snowman sheets have been added Nov. 2017. Please re-download for new pages! Check out the preview to see all pages. I use North American terminology for the word to symbol sheets, but the symbol to symbol sheets are universal.

Included:
●Decorate the Gingerbread Cookie
●Candy Cane (word to symbol)
●Candy Cane (symbol to symbol)
●Gingerbread House (word to symbol)
●Gingerbread House (symbol to symbol)
●Jingle Bells (word to symbol)
●Jingle Bells (symbol to symbol)
●Drum (word to symbol)
●Drum (symbol to symbol)
●Drum (treble clef notes)
●Fireplace (treble clef notes)
●Snowman (word to symbol)
●Snowman (symbol to symbol)
●Snowman (treble clef notes)

PLEASE NOTE that the Bells and Drum handouts are ALREADY INCLUDED in my Christmas Worksheets so if you are looking for a variety of activities, you may want to look at this set.

If you are also looking for non-holiday winter theory printables, I recommend this set be paired with my Winter Worksheets.

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • christmas-color-by-note_cover.png
  • preivew.pdf
  • SOM-Christmas-Color-by-Note.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 26, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 1 MB

christmas-color-by-note_cover

Other

pdf, 3 MB

preivew

Worksheet

pdf, 2 MB

SOM-Christmas-Color-by-Note

