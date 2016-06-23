PRODUCT DESCRIPTION



Christmas NO PREP Printables - Second Grade Common Core Math and Literacy offers a variety of different worksheets aligned with the Common Core State Standards for Mathematics and English Language Arts and Literacy. Problems are targeted for the 2nd graders and feature a fun Christmas and winter theme for the month of December, including Santa, elves, Christmas trees, candy canes, presents, snowmen and more. The pages are all ready for you to print out: no prep, no laminating, and low ink which equals no stress! There are also several different activity levels to help you differentiate within your class.



You can use the worksheets included in this packet in a variety of different ways:

As morning work

As homework

As a skills review

As an assessment

For a substitute teacher (sub)



Skills covered:

Language Arts -

Writing Opinions

Writing Narratives

English Grammar

Punctuation

Capitalization

Spelling

Word Meaning



Math -

Word Problems

Add and Subtract within 20

Odd and Even Numbers

Counting

Writing Numbers

Adding and Subtracting within 100

Add 10 to a number

Length

Telling Time



****

For my Stress-Free Printables Bundle (2nd grade), click here . This bundle comes with a huge discount!



For my endless Christmas bundle for 2nd grade, click here . This bundles comes with a huge discount!



****



All graphics are original and created by myself.



If you are interested in this book for 1st grade, click here.



If you are interested in this book for 3rd grade, click here.



If you are interested in this book for 4th grade, click here.



If you are interested in this book for 5th grade, click here.



If you are interested in this book for 6th grade, click here.



Thanks for stopping by my store,

Yvonne Crawford

Total Pages 37

Answer Key N/A

Teaching Duration N/A