PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Christmas NO PREP Printables - Second Grade Common Core Math and Literacy offers a variety of different worksheets aligned with the Common Core State Standards for Mathematics and English Language Arts and Literacy. Problems are targeted for the 2nd graders and feature a fun Christmas and winter theme for the month of December, including Santa, elves, Christmas trees, candy canes, presents, snowmen and more. The pages are all ready for you to print out: no prep, no laminating, and low ink which equals no stress! There are also several different activity levels to help you differentiate within your class.
You can use the worksheets included in this packet in a variety of different ways:
As morning work
As homework
As a skills review
As an assessment
For a substitute teacher (sub)
Skills covered:
Language Arts -
Writing Opinions
Writing Narratives
English Grammar
Punctuation
Capitalization
Spelling
Word Meaning
Math -
Word Problems
Add and Subtract within 20
Odd and Even Numbers
Counting
Writing Numbers
Adding and Subtracting within 100
Add 10 to a number
Length
Telling Time
****
****
All graphics are original and created by myself.
Total Pages 37
Answer Key N/A
Teaching Duration N/A
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
