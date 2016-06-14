Clasroom Rules sheet - with rules and consequences. Great for back to school. Editable for your needs. Thanks!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 14, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
GregSmith137
Writing Process Poster Set
Use this set of writing process posters to give your students a little reminder of what to do during writer's workshop. These writing posters can b...
- (1)
- $2.00
TES PICKS
GregSmith137
Story Elements
Story Elements. This story elements summary sheet can be used with any short story. Review the main story elements, such as plot, characters, setti...
- (1)
- $2.00
GregSmith137
Freak the Mighty Quiz Chapters 1 - 8 with study guide
Study guide and quiz on Chapters 1 - 8 of the book Freak the Mighty by Rodman Philbrick. - Greg Smith
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
kellyocs
Drawing Automobiles - Using the drawing tools in Microsoft Word - middle school art.
Are you an ‘old school’ art teacher who needs a cheap and easy way to get your middle school art students started in computer graphics? Try this si...
- (0)
- $4.93
BUNDLE
blossomingminds
Bumper Year 2 SATs Comprehension Revision Pack
A pack of 20 year 2 SATs style non-fiction comprehensions. This is the second pack we have uploaded and contains a wide range of topics, including:...
- 19 Resources
- $18.30
BUNDLE
HollywoodR95
Pirates Bundle
This bundle includes everything you need to teach about the topic of Pirates. Perfect for covering all areas of Pirate life from introducing them a...
- 9 Resources
- $7.04
New resources
sparkle1978
KS2 Computing Tessellation Medium Term Plans
These smartboard are using ink scape for the children to explore tessellation. The lessons focus on -exploring the software InkScape -exploring the...
- (1)
- $7.04
kellyocs
Creating a Rainbow Scratch Picture in paint.net
This is the computer version of an art activity that used to involve colored crayons, black paint and drawing by scratching in the wet paint with t...
- (1)
- $7.04
ibrahimwild99
Halftone Cutout - Photoshop Digital Masterclass (Media, Design, Art, Photography)
An intricate lesson detailing some advanced techniques, 12 page worksheet developed for a 3 hour session. Includes lesson plan, source materials, t...
- (1)
- $8.45
Updated resources
stevejohnson12
Entire 6 lesson unit of work on making presentations (Endangered Animals)
In this unit of 6 lessons and 35 files, students will plan and create presentations about endangered animals. Students will explore the concept of ...
- (0)
- $4.23
kellyocs
Drawing Automobiles - Using the drawing tools in Microsoft Word - middle school art.
Are you an ‘old school’ art teacher who needs a cheap and easy way to get your middle school art students started in computer graphics? Try this si...
- (0)
- $4.93
BUNDLE
blossomingminds
Bumper Year 2 SATs Comprehension Revision Pack
A pack of 20 year 2 SATs style non-fiction comprehensions. This is the second pack we have uploaded and contains a wide range of topics, including:...
- 19 Resources
- $18.30