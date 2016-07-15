Norman Bridwell's beloved big red dog, Clifford, is back with another grand adventure in the children's book, Clifford's Good Deeds. When Clifford struggles with helping out in certain situations because of his size, he begins to feel bad. However, throughout the story, Clifford learns there are many ways he can help, despite his size. Read the wonderful story of Clifford lending a paw to his friends Emily Elizabeth, Tim, and many others during this endearing adventure.
When you utilize this simple and affordable mini-unit, your young readers will actively engage in the Clifford's attempts at doing good and improve their comprehension skills and love of reading in the process.
In the end, reveal to your emergent readers that what truly matters is making others happy and that kindness is truly one of life's greatest gifts!
Included in the unit:
Page 3: Terms of Use
Page 4: Core Standards Met
Page 5: About
Page 6: Helping Hand
Page 7: Short Vowel Sounds
Page 8: Solving Problems
Page 9: Who Is Clifford?
Page 10: Which Came First?
Page 11: Comprehension Quiz
Page 12: Answer Key
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
