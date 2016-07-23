Free
This product contains 3 one-page reading passages covering Tavern Keepers in Colonial America. This product is also perfect for SUBSTITUTE TEACHERS, enrichment learning, homeschool or co-ops! The reading passages are great for CLOSE READING with any non-fiction graphic organizer (not included). THIS LESSON INCLUDES READING PASSAGES, ACTIVITIES, REVIEW GAME, WORKSHEET AND TEACHER’S KEY.
From the time that they first opened in Colonial America through the beginning of the Revolutionary War, taverns served as an unofficial gathering place for residents, travelers, politicians, and rebels. Colonial taverns played an important role in the development of American. This lesson plan includes:
Reading Passages: *
3 one-page reading passages covering the following topics:
• Inns, Taverns, and Ordinaries: A Place to Socialize
• Licensing Requirements for Tavern Keepers
• Colonial Tavern Food and Beverages
• Food Preservation
• Paying the Tavern Bill
• Pre-Revolutionary Taverns
Activities:
This product includes the following classroom activities:
Job Application
Brew Some Ginger Beer – Make a Dessert!
Create Your Own Menu
Writing Prompt
Make a Colonial Newspaper /Read to Other Patrons
Review Game: Bingo Words and Clues
Review Worksheet
