This includes a complete class set of 25 worksheets / colouring pages that combine to create the Spiderman mosaic. Every single worksheet is different, so you can count on hearing great math dialog between your students. And no worries for you... I've included the full answer key AND complete SOLUTION KEY. You can make this available to students to self-assess their work (using the task for review or practice), or keep it for your own assessment purposes if you're markin' for keeps.



MATH INVOLVED:

◾Students evaluate polynomial functions for inputs in their domains

◾Each problem gives a set of 1 to 3 functions like this:

{h(x)= -5x-3, m(x)= 5x²+22x-1, j(x)= -3x²-5x}

And are asked to evaluate something like this:

h^-1(-5) + m(-3) - j(1)

◾Inverse functions are used in linear cases randomly about 40% of the time

◾Students gain practice with exponent and integer laws (yes senior students still make those mistakes!) and general order of operation skills when simplifying a multi-step expression.



I'd love to hear your feedback and your students' response to this task.



These tasks ensure individual accountability (since every worksheet is different) while harnessing collaborative motivation (since every worksheet is needed for the mosaic). The end result will look spectacular hanging up in your classroom, and your students will be proud!



INCLUDED:

◾ .pdf and .docx versions of everything

◾ Complete 25-sheet class set of worksheets

◾ Teaching Tips page, for smooth implementation :)

◾ Complete answer keys for all worksheets

◾ Complete Solution Key showing steps taken to reach each answer

◾ 'Colour-Range' answer key for quick at-a-glance assessment. e.g. Blue [0, 2), Red [-4, -2) ...

◾ Every worksheets contains its answers randomized at the bottom, helping the student self-assess his/her work



Leave the picture a secret or show it for motivation… it’s your call.



All my “Colouring by…” worksheets use standard pencil-crayon colours found in the Crayola 24 pack. For best results, use the exact colour name match (and encourage quality colouring!). Perhaps a class set of pencil crayons would be a fun math department investment!



Feedback, suggestions, and frontline stories are always welcomed! (calfordmath@live.ca)



Thanks for checking this out! Enjoy!

~CalfordMath