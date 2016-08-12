Highly engaging! 2 Olympic Mosaics Included! Each student's worksheet is different, ensuring individual accountability. Each worksheet represents a small section of the big picture, providing collaborative motivation! Engage your class in an Olympic mosaic involving real-life volume application problems (word problems).



Worksheets integrate metric and imperial units, and use decimal and fractional length values (randomly 20% of the time). Units are chosen randomly for each problem, providing an opportunity for students to decide if the measurement is realistic or not, building a strong conceptual understanding of cubic units of measurement.



INCLUDED:

-.pdf and .docx of everything

-Class set of the Olympic Rings mosaic (24-sheet set)

-Class set of the Olympic Torch mosaic (20-sheet set)

-A Teaching Tips page for each

-An answer-range key for quick student assessment at a glance. (i.e. "Blue always has an answer between 120 and 160")

-A COMPLETE ANSWER KEY for every worksheet!

-A coloured, coordinate-labelled image of each mosaic to help you assemble the completed pictures.

-The "Problem Order" list (shown above), giving the order of problem types on the worksheets.



THE MATH INVOLVED:

-Interpret V word problems arising from real life contexts

-Use volume formulas for cylinders, prisms, pyramids, cones, and spheres to solve problems

-Work with fractional and decimal edge lengths in the context of solving real-world problems

-Use both metric and imperial units of measurement for length and volume, and consider the appropriateness of the (randomly chosen) unit for each problem.

-Use the Pythagorean theorem to solve for necessary dimensions (slant height, perpendicular height, apex height)

-Determine desired dimensions given information about the shape (i.e. get radius from circumference)



All my "Colouring by..." math mosaics use the standard colours found in a Crayola 24 pack of coloured pencils. For best results, use the exact colour name match, and stick to one type of colouring medium. Maybe a class set of pencil crayons would be a fun departmental purchase? :)



