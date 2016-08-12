Highly engaging! 2 Olympic Mosaics Included! Each student's worksheet is different, ensuring individual accountability. Each worksheet represents a small section of the big picture, providing collaborative motivation! Engage your class in an Olympic mosaic involving real-life volume application problems (word problems).

Worksheets integrate metric and imperial units, and use decimal and fractional length values (randomly 20% of the time). Units are chosen randomly for each problem, providing an opportunity for students to decide if the measurement is realistic or not, building a strong conceptual understanding of cubic units of measurement.

INCLUDED:
-.pdf and .docx of everything
-Class set of the Olympic Rings mosaic (24-sheet set)
-Class set of the Olympic Torch mosaic (20-sheet set)
-A Teaching Tips page for each
-An answer-range key for quick student assessment at a glance. (i.e. "Blue always has an answer between 120 and 160")
-A COMPLETE ANSWER KEY for every worksheet!
-A coloured, coordinate-labelled image of each mosaic to help you assemble the completed pictures.
-The "Problem Order" list (shown above), giving the order of problem types on the worksheets.

THE MATH INVOLVED:
-Interpret V word problems arising from real life contexts
-Use volume formulas for cylinders, prisms, pyramids, cones, and spheres to solve problems
-Work with fractional and decimal edge lengths in the context of solving real-world problems
-Use both metric and imperial units of measurement for length and volume, and consider the appropriateness of the (randomly chosen) unit for each problem.
-Use the Pythagorean theorem to solve for necessary dimensions (slant height, perpendicular height, apex height)
-Determine desired dimensions given information about the shape (i.e. get radius from circumference)

All my "Colouring by..." math mosaics use the standard colours found in a Crayola 24 pack of coloured pencils. For best results, use the exact colour name match, and stick to one type of colouring medium. Maybe a class set of pencil crayons would be a fun departmental purchase? :)

  • Olympic_Preview1.png
  • olympic_rings_picture.png
  • olympic_rings_preview1.png
  • olympic_rings_preview2.png
  • Colouring-by-Volume-_-Olympic-Rings-_-24-Sheets.pdf
  • Colouring-by-Volume-_-Olympic-Rings-_-24-Sheets.docx
  • Colouring-by-Volume-_-Olympic-Torch-_-20-Sheets.docx.pdf
  • Colouring-by-Volume-_-Olympic-Torch-_-20-Sheets.docx

Created: Aug 12, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

