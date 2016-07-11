This fun looking assignment includes 20 questions in which students will compare the various 2-3 digit whole numbers are greater than, less than, or equal to the other 2-3 digit whole numbers. Students can work independently, in partners or in groups on this worksheet that can be easily adapted for a homework, quiz, guided practice or independent practice.



1.NBT.B.3, 2.NBT.A.4