This fun looking assignment includes 20 questions in which students will compare the various 3-4 digit whole numbers and decide if they are greater than, less than, or equal to the other 3-4 digit whole numbers. Students can work independently, in partners or in groups on this worksheet that can be easily adapted for a homework, quiz, guided practice or independent practice.



Be sure to check out my various other Comparing Numbers Worksheets as well!





3.NF.A.3, 3.NF.A.3a, 3.NF.A.3d, 4.NF.A.2