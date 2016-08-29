Creating a Political Campaign Pamphlet for the President

Assume that President is running for RE-election and you are a volunteer for his campaign.



You are going to create a total of 2 Pamphlets



1. Create a campaign pamphlet for each one that highlights the achievements of each man

2. Create a pamphlet that could be put out by the opposition to the candidate

a. How would you spin their personal AND political legacies in a negative way’ in a way that would persuade someone to vote AGAINST them?



An “attack” pamphlet might contains:

Negative imagery

Imagery that ties a candidate to something scandalous, or something very negative about their record



Your pamphlet should include:

• Candidates Name

• Nickname (if has one)

• Date of Birth

• Age

• Sex

• Where were they born

• Where do they currently live- or where are they now that they died

• Election they were in: and Who they were against

• Their campaign slogan at the time they were elected

• Political Party they are from

• Parent Background

• Family Life

• Religion

• Race/ Ethnicity

• Education (where did they go to school, what did they major in)

• Career Information (from college to present)

• Major focus for their campaign

• Foreign Affairs (any wars)

• Domestic Affairs- their plan’s name and good they did

• Who was their Vice President

• 3 positive things people liked about them

• 3 negative things- people didn’t

• Give them a theme song and explain why







Grade (15 points each) will be based on:

a. Neatness

b. Creativity

c. Faithfulness to each man’s accomplishments

d. General thoughtfulness and investment in the activity



All day today and _______________ you will have to work. Due date___________________