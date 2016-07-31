This Current Events Summary is an excellent tool for students to get involved with the news and the current events of the week. A simple writing format helps students find, summarize, and write opinions about current news stories and current events. I find this activity to be a practical filler for various social studies courses.
Included:
- Student directions: Find, Highlight, Summarize, Importance, Opinion
- Student writing form (2 pages)
- Grading rubric
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Government and politics
- Cross-curricular topics / In the news
- Economics / Global economy
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Research and essay skills
- Government and politics / Global politics
- Government and politics / People and politics
- Government and politics / Political ideas and concepts
- Government and politics / US politics
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
