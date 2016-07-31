This Current Events Summary is an excellent tool for students to get involved with the news and the current events of the week. A simple writing format helps students find, summarize, and write opinions about current news stories and current events. I find this activity to be a practical filler for various social studies courses.



Included:

- Student directions: Find, Highlight, Summarize, Importance, Opinion

- Student writing form (2 pages)

- Grading rubric