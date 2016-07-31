This Current Events Summary is an excellent tool for students to get involved with the news and the current events of the week. A simple writing format helps students find, summarize, and write opinions about current news stories and current events. I find this activity to be a practical filler for various social studies courses.

Included:
- Student directions: Find, Highlight, Summarize, Importance, Opinion
- Student writing form (2 pages)
- Grading rubric

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • currenteventssummaryNEW.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 31, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 5 MB

currenteventssummaryNEW

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades