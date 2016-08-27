The 6 days of Creation pack includes:

~6 Days of Creation posters

~6 Days of Creation bookmarks

~6 days of creation foldable picture booklets: black and white and color

~6 Days of Creation fan foldable- includes images and the Genesis account of creation.



~Connect the day Activity (2 versions)

~Day one of creation reading

~Day two of creation reading

~Day three of creation reading

~Day four of creation reading

~Day five of creation reading

~Day six of creation reading

~Day seven of creation reading



Both black and white and color versions included.

NKJV and NIV versions of text used.