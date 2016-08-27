The 6 days of Creation pack includes:
~6 Days of Creation posters
~6 Days of Creation bookmarks
~6 days of creation foldable picture booklets: black and white and color
~6 Days of Creation fan foldable- includes images and the Genesis account of creation.
~Connect the day Activity (2 versions)
~Day one of creation reading
~Day two of creation reading
~Day three of creation reading
~Day four of creation reading
~Day five of creation reading
~Day six of creation reading
~Day seven of creation reading
Both black and white and color versions included.
NKJV and NIV versions of text used.
