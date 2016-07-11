Check out this awesome set of Acrostic Poems all associated with Valentine's Day! You will find 13 different poems that can easily be distributed to different students for easy differentiation. Students will love to engage with this interactive activity and will be proud to have their work displayed in the classroom!
Be sure to check out my store and my other Acrostic Poem sets!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Grammar and punctuation
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- English language arts / Poetry
- English language arts / Whole School Literacy
- Literacy for early childhood / Handwriting
- Literacy for early childhood / Phonics
- Literacy for early childhood / Songs, rhymes and poems
- Literacy for early childhood / Writing
Other resources by this author
Hashtag_Teached
Five (5) Sentence Summary Paragraph Outline Template
This graphic organizer facilitates students planning for writing a summary or paragraph. Following the five sentence template, students will be pro...
- (0)
- $2.00
Hashtag_Teached
Student Friendly Weekly Behavior Tracker Form
This tracking form reflects the traditional color system behavior system. It mimics the stoplight system of Red, Yellow, and Green do signify obvio...
- (0)
- $2.00
Hashtag_Teached
Characteristics of Famous People Brainstorm Template
Check out this simple brainstorm template in which student can list and identify the various characteristics of famous people. Students will then b...
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
SALE
Lead_Practitioner
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
A fully differentiated revision guide for KS4 students to prepare for Language Paper 1 - Explorations in Creative Reading and Writing - of the new ...
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
MissCharlotteAndrews
Stretching Sentences Worksheet
Great worksheet to teach and show students how to stretch and develop sentences to include the best description and detail possible. Gives examples...
- (0)
- $3.52
EnglishTeacherCornell
Firework themed writing revision
This book is a fantastic resource which can be used with a variety of year groups. Previously I have used it for Year 9 as a homework task each wee...
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
lordturner
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities
70 exciting Assessment for Learning activities - make each lesson fun and varied with over 100 different ideas for assessment activities and ways t...
- (1)
- $2.82
NewsFlashEnglish
Artificial Intelligence
Today, we are going to talk about artificial intelligence. It is supposedly the future. Artificial intelligence, or AI, is intelligence displayed b...
- (1)
- FREE
TandLGuru
Using Colons and Semi-Colons!
This interesting and engaging lesson enables students to know what colons and semi-colons are and when they should be used, to understand the effec...
- (2)
- $4.23
Updated resources
BandDPublishing
KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two Resource Pack
B and D Publishing’s KS2 English Skills Revision consists of two workpacks containing work on a variety of language topics designed to meet much of...
- (0)
- $14.09
BandDPublishing
KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two Sample Pages
Sample pages from B and D Publishing’s KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two. KS2 English Skills Revision consists of two workpacks containing wor...
- (0)
- FREE
BandDPublishing
KS2 English Skills Revision Series One Sample Pages
Free sample pages from B and D Publishing’s KS2 English Skills Revision Series One. KS2 English Skills Revision consists of two workpacks containin...
- (0)
- FREE