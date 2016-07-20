Invest students in building their vocabulary, increasing their spelling and improving their handwriting all while having fun! For this worksheet, students will draw an image in a cave and then write what it is below. The drawing will allow great student buy-in and will hook them into wanting to label it. As students develop they can describe their image with more words and/or larger words!



This activity works perfectly as an introduction to a lesson, a fun homework, a quick assessment after learning new letters, or a Do Now to get students thinking!



Check out my alternative Draw and Label worksheets.



W.K.2, W.1.2