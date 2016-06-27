This Dribbling, Kicking and Punting Skill Cues- PE Display Board has been uniquely developed as a valuable and attractive visual aid for teaching skill-based sport units in physical education. The problem with display boards in a gym is that they are often too small so the students, teachers, and visitors cannot read the information posted rendering it inadequate for its prime purpose. The entire display is designed to cover a large space like a gym wall or can be condensed to fit on and around a medium to large sized bulletin board.



The display board has a large “central piece banner” made up of 8 connecting 8 ½” by 11” sheets which includes the “Unit Title” and a subheading describing the “Skill Cues”. The banner also includes some eye-catching graphics that go along with the skill set. The entire display board also comes with 6 colorful dribbling, kicking and punting sport names and 18 cues (6 per skill). A graphic image for each skill (3 total) also accompany the skill cues.



The ‘cue descriptions/graphics” used in this display for dribbling, kicking and punting along with the “sport names” are helpful as a reference for you as a teacher and can be highlighted during PE lessons. The banner, words and graphics are meant to be laminated and can be used for many, many years. Forget about your old “drab” hand made bulletin boards. This display board will be attention-grabbing and can be utilized as an effective teaching tool during your lessons. Each skill cue (18) and graphic image (3) is one 8 1/2 by 11 sheet of paper in size.