ECE B is the third class in the Early Childhood Education pathway course. This course bundle includes all of the basic material to manage the semester long course. It does not include the resources to teach each unit such as the power points. You can find these in the entire course bundle purchase or individual units.

-The entire semester calendar with specific information for each day.

-The ECE course workbook portfolio complete with student calendar and note taking sheets.

- The ECE addendum and note KEY.

-The ECE/CDA Portfolio which is not only the capstone for the ECE course, but is also the skeleton for the CDA License portfolio

that students can receive once they have finished meeting all

of the requirements.

-The rotation outline for each student so they know of their

expectation and assignments.

-The Child Care Center teaching sign up sheet with dates, age

groups, and themes.

- Student's daily sign in sheets for participation points

-An end of semester final review sheet for the comprehensive exam



You can buy this item in an entire ECE B bundle that includes every power point, activity, lesson plan, and resources needed to teach the unit.

______________________________________________________

