Edexcel CC1 and 2 States of matter and Separating mixtures for the new 9-1 GCSE
TOPIC 2 States of matter PAPER 1 - NEW for SEPTEMBER 2017

REVISION CARDS

The revision cards can be printed on double sided paper and then they can be cut into squares. The answers will be on the reverse of the card.
These are a really good revision resource and last a lifetime once laminated.

USED FOR REVISION OF Separating methods and States of matter

Main topics include:
- The particle Model
-State changes
-Heating curve
-Summary questions
- Mixtures, Elements, Compounds
- Melting Points
-Identifying melting points
- Crystallisation
- Filtering
-Scientific Drawing
- Chromatography
-Rf Values
- Simple Distillation
- Fractional distillation
- distillation
- Water for drinking
- Practical activity
- Water for chemical analysis
-purifying sea water

All relating to specification

