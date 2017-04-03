Edexcel CC1 and 2 States of matter and Separating mixtures for the new 9-1 GCSE

TOPIC 2 States of matter PAPER 1 - NEW for SEPTEMBER 2017



Main topics include:

- The particle Model

-State changes

-Heating curve

-Summary questions

- Mixtures, Elements, Compounds

- Melting Points

-Identifying melting points

- Crystallisation

- Filtering

-Scientific Drawing

- Chromatography

-Rf Values

- Simple Distillation

- Fractional distillation

- distillation

- Water for drinking

- Practical activity

- Water for chemical analysis

-purifying sea water



All relating to specification (any pictures used have all been taken from the internet and I am not trying to claim rights to any pictures or information used)



