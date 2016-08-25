This product is a small banner to use in the first week of school to get to know students and have them work with basic vocabulary.
How can I use it?:
-to have students practice with “get to know you” vocabulary, such as name, age, birthday, and favorite things
Who is it for?:
-Novice Level language students in grades 6-10
Includes:
-detailed instructions and ideas for use
-small banner
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
contact_esteem_learning
Brainwreck - A Dynamic Vocabulary Practice Game
Brainwreck is a way to practice vocabulary in an exciting and dynamic way! Just add vocabulary from your current unit, print the game, and you’re r...
- (3)
- $4.00
TES PICKS
contact_esteem_learning
Task Cards and INB Notes for Direct, Indirect and Double Object Pronouns in Spanish
This 3-hour less on direct, indirect, and double object pronouns includes clear and easy-to-follow notes for Interactive Notebooks, as well as 24 t...
- (2)
- $4.00
TES PICKS
contact_esteem_learning
Le Carnaval de Québec - Six Cultural Writing, Speaking and Listening Activities
This 3-4 hour lesson on Carnaval makes this exciting and important cultural event into an accessible and fun learning opportunity for students. How...
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
PhonicsToolkit
Phonics: Phonics Blend SW
For all learners, systematic and explicit phonics instruction is critical. Struggling readers require additional guided practice in small groups an...
- (4)
- $2.82
PhonicsToolkit
Phonics: Phonics Blend SM
For all learners, systematic and explicit phonics instruction is critical. Struggling readers require additional guided practice in small groups an...
- (4)
- $2.82
PhonicsToolkit
Phonics: Phonics Blend ST
For all learners, systematic and explicit phonics instruction is critical. Struggling readers require additional guided practice in small groups an...
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
TeachersToolkit
{Free} Winter Playdough Mats
Kids love playdough mats, especially mats that include a little challenge! Great for fine motor, literacy and numeracy skills, your students will l...
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
TES PICKS
MariangelC
Unit of work: Children and teenagers' rights and responsibilities
The topic of this unit is Children and teenagers’ rights. The main objective is to foster students’ critical and creative thinking to solve a probl...
- (1)
- $6.00
MariangelC
Critical thinking: How to evaluate websites.
The aims of this unit are: To reflect about the pros and cons of internet. To critically assess web pages. To give advice about safe surfing. To le...
- (0)
- $12.54
MariangelC
Digital Literacy: How to evaluate websites
The objectives of this project are: To reflect about the pros and cons of internet. To critically assess web pages. To give advice about safe surfi...
- (0)
- $8.90