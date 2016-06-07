MOVING YOUR BODY GIVES YOU ENERGY!!!



The following product; "Energize Me" Bundle- Alphabet, Numbers, Shapes, Animals, Colors and Sports Energizing Movement is a compilation of 6 sets of “high energy, fun and organized” classroom activities that give your students a chance to move their bodies in a number of ways, while learning to recognize their ABC's, numbers, shapes, colors, animals and sports!



The bundle is made up of the following 6 individual products:



1- ABC... Energize Me



2- 1-2-3... Energize Me



3- Shapes I See... Energize Me



4- Colors I See... Energize Me



5- Animals I See... Energize Me



6- Sports I See... Energize Me



This "Energize Me" Bundle- Alphabet, Numbers, Shapes, Animals, Colors and Sports Energizing Movement compilation does not require any equipment and can be used as a “Brain Break” or as a functional, alphabet, number, color, shape, animal and sport recognition lesson. The activities can also be utilized in the gym or outside by a classroom or PE teacher if students need to move their bodies in a larger space.



You can show the card sets and do a whole group activity where all of the students perform the same movement at the same time (while you reinforce letter, number, shape, animal, color or sport-movement recognition). You could also set up “station” or “center” areas throughout the room and have your students rotate to each "energizer" card and movement.



Print out each "Energize Me" product on regular 8 ½ by 11 sheets, then either fold them in ½ at the line to produce a double-sided item or cut them in half for a one sided card and then laminate them. Using card-stock paper makes for a sturdier product. Cut a hole in the top left side of each ½ sheet, card. Put a ring in the hole and you are ready to go.