Short Project I did with my Environmental Science Class to apply what they learned about sustainable resource use and renewable resources after watching the Horizon Video and read an article both about Easter Island. Could also be done in any general science, earth science, or even middle school science classes! Really gets the kids engaged and using their creativity!
Product includes PowerPoint overview of the project, project assignment sheet, and grading rubric for easy grading.
