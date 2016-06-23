In this FUN task, students create an algebra clock where equations are used instead of numbers for each hour. Students can keep their clock, or give it as a gift!



INCLUDED:

• pdf and Word (.docx) format so you can edit or tweak as you wish.

• Lesson Plan

• Smart Notebook file to accompany the lesson from beginning to end. (Minds On intro, Examples, rubric template to co-construct criteria with students)

• Student Handout with instructions, examples, answer template to complete and hand in. (The student can keep the actual clock... you just need the work!)

• Detailed Rubric with criteria for 4 levels

• Exemplar Clock Pictures - level 3 and 4 clocks to help students construct success criteria



Their knowledge of solving equations, simple and multi-step, through applying opposite operations is solidified and thoroughly tested as they work backwards and forwards to create and check their equations.



I found some great $3 clocks at a dollar store! Just make sure you are able to take them apart and reassemble them with a new background face inserted. I hope you enjoy this activity with your grade 8 or 9 class as much as I did with mine! Thanks, CalfordMath





Learning Goals:

• Apply inverse (or opposite) operations to an equality (equation) to isolate the variable.

• Simplify algebraic expressions (distribute, collect like terms, clear fractions by LCD or cross multiplying, etc.)

• Understand what it means for a value to be the solution to an equation (i.e. satisfy the equation.)



Common Core State Standards:

- CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.8.EE.C.7.B

Solve linear equations with rational number coefficients, including equations whose solutions require expanding expressions using the distributive property and collecting like terms.

- CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.HSA.CED.A.1

Create equations and inequalities in one variable...

- CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.HSA.REI.A.1

Explain each step in solving a simple equation as following from the equality of numbers asserted at the previous step, starting from the assumption that the original equation has a solution. Construct a viable argument to justify a solution method.



(Ontario, Canada)

Grade 9 Academic, MPM1D.NA2 - Manipulate numerical and polynomial expressions, and solve first-degree equations.



-NA2.1

simplify numerical expressions involving integers and rational numbers, with and without the use of technology

-NA2.3

relate their understanding of inverse operations to squaring and taking the square root, and apply inverse operations to simplify expressions and solve equations

-NA2.7

solve first-degree equations, including equations with fractional coefficients, using a variety of tools and strategies.