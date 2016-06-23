In this FUN task, students create an algebra clock where equations are used instead of numbers for each hour. Students can keep their clock, or give it as a gift!
INCLUDED:
• pdf and Word (.docx) format so you can edit or tweak as you wish.
• Lesson Plan
• Smart Notebook file to accompany the lesson from beginning to end. (Minds On intro, Examples, rubric template to co-construct criteria with students)
• Student Handout with instructions, examples, answer template to complete and hand in. (The student can keep the actual clock... you just need the work!)
• Detailed Rubric with criteria for 4 levels
• Exemplar Clock Pictures - level 3 and 4 clocks to help students construct success criteria
Their knowledge of solving equations, simple and multi-step, through applying opposite operations is solidified and thoroughly tested as they work backwards and forwards to create and check their equations.
I found some great $3 clocks at a dollar store! Just make sure you are able to take them apart and reassemble them with a new background face inserted. I hope you enjoy this activity with your grade 8 or 9 class as much as I did with mine! Thanks, CalfordMath
Learning Goals:
• Apply inverse (or opposite) operations to an equality (equation) to isolate the variable.
• Simplify algebraic expressions (distribute, collect like terms, clear fractions by LCD or cross multiplying, etc.)
• Understand what it means for a value to be the solution to an equation (i.e. satisfy the equation.)
Common Core State Standards:
- CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.8.EE.C.7.B
Solve linear equations with rational number coefficients, including equations whose solutions require expanding expressions using the distributive property and collecting like terms.
- CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.HSA.CED.A.1
Create equations and inequalities in one variable...
- CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.HSA.REI.A.1
Explain each step in solving a simple equation as following from the equality of numbers asserted at the previous step, starting from the assumption that the original equation has a solution. Construct a viable argument to justify a solution method.
(Ontario, Canada)
Grade 9 Academic, MPM1D.NA2 - Manipulate numerical and polynomial expressions, and solve first-degree equations.
-NA2.1
simplify numerical expressions involving integers and rational numbers, with and without the use of technology
-NA2.3
relate their understanding of inverse operations to squaring and taking the square root, and apply inverse operations to simplify expressions and solve equations
-NA2.7
solve first-degree equations, including equations with fractional coefficients, using a variety of tools and strategies.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Colouring by Exact Trig Values - Degrees, Christmas Tree (6 Sheet Mosaic)
- (0)
- $6.00
Colouring by Quadratics - Einstein (25 Worksheet Collaborative Math Mosaic)
- (0)
- $7.95
Trig Treasure Map
- (2)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
- (79)
- $4.93
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
- (23)
- $23.95
Transformation of graphs
- (21)
- $1.41
New resources
Factorising, Completing the Square, Quadratic Formula Card Sort
- (1)
- FREE
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
- (1)
- FREE
Exit Ticket - Simplifying and Substitution
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Simultaneous Equations)
- (9)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Advanced Formulae)
- (4)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Direct and Inverse Proportion)
- (9)
- FREE