This simple and editable template allows teachers to quickly and efficiently track student achievement from Exit Tickets. It can easily be used for any subject and follows a simple symbol system to represent content knowledge attainment.
Be sure to check out my Exit Ticket Self Assesment Post it Note Poster template as well by CLICKING HERE for students to post their exit tickets and teachers to easily evaluate.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
