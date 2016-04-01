This product would be great as a teaching demonstration tool, or for individual student investigations in a computer lab. Students will clearly experience the graphical effect of each algebraic parameter in the transformed equation: f(x) --> a f[k(x-p)] +q



File types: GSP5



By manipulating the graph dynamically, students will make a strong connection between the graphical and algebraic representations of functions.



With easy-to-navigate separate sliders, students can manipulate the vertical stretch/compression, horizontal stretch/compression, horizontal translation, and vertical translation



Functions included: (see the tabs at the bottom of the screen)

-Linear

-Quadratic

-Cubic

-Radical (Square Root)

-Rational ( 1/x)

-Absolute Value

-Logarithmic (with an adjustable base value)

-Exponential (with an adjustable base value)

-Sinusoidal (Sine and Cosine in degrees, includes midline plotted)

-Tangent (in degrees, includes asymptote lines)





Main Common Core Expectations Addressed:

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.HSF.BF.B.3

Identify the effect on the graph of replacing f(x) by f(x) + k, k f(x), f(kx), and f(x + k) for specific values of k (both positive and negative); find the value of k given the graphs. Experiment with cases and illustrate an explanation of the effects on the graph using technology.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.HSF.IF.C.7

Graph functions expressed symbolically and show key features of the graph, by hand in simple cases and using technology for more complicated cases.



Or, in the Ontario Curriculum, this file is ideal for MCR3U, MCF3M, and MHF4U.