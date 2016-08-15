Extreme Sports Informational Reading Bundle
High interest reading for your students! Save 25% by buying this bundle of reading packets on extreme sports:
Parkour and Freerunning
BASE jumping
The World's Toughest Foot Race
Slacklining
Watch the video in the previews!
Please click on the following links to get detailed descriptions of the four products this bundle contains:
Informational Reading Passage - Parkour and Freerunning
Informational Reading Passage - BASE Jumping
Informational Reading Passage - The World's Toughest Foot Race
Informational Reading Passage - Slacklining
After a close reading of the articles, students will answer questions on main ideas, reading comprehension, and vocabulary. A coordinating creative writing prompt will help develop critical thinking skills on the topic.
The reading level is sixth and seventh grade. It is in the Lexile stretch band for fifth grade and the basic level for eighth grade.
No prep! Just print and go. Great for substitutes.
